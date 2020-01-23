Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap with the sweetest birthday wish!

Ayushmann Khurrana takes away the award for the best husband yet again with his adorable post for wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has always managed to leave his fans speechless with his words and poems, and on Tahira’s big day, he made sure to steal our hearts yet again with the sweetest wish!

He took to his Instagram to share an old picture of Tahira posing by the ocean with the caption, “Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday love ❤️”

Take a look at it.

