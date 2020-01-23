Akshay Kumar takes his mother to a casino on her birthday and she’s the happiest birthday girl!

Akshay Kumar has managed to win hearts yet again with the love he has for his mother. Despite his busy schedule, he has always managed to take time out for his family. He took his mother to Singapore for a week-long getaway and made sure that she went to a casino on her birthday!

He took to his Instagram to share a video of her with the caption, “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino ????”

Take a look at it!

Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino ????

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif.

