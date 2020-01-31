Stallone’s Challenge To Schwarzenegger: Ditch The Hair Dye!

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have been rivals since day one – they both started out around the same time and (In fact, I introduced them as we were leaving a screening back in the 70’s) Stallone started working out in the gym like a madman for his Rocky movies and he was always competitive with Arnold, who was very sure of himself. After years of boxoffice rivalry they became friends and they enjoy teasing each other. Both guys have dyed their hair for years, and recently Sly observed that he looks pretty good with grey hair and he’s going natural. He’s flaunting photos on Instagram – will Arnold take the hint and give up the dye also?

Above, Silver fox Sly and daughter Sistine in Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

