Pee Wee’s Last Adventure Might Be His Best

We saw Paul Reubens at Allee Willis’s memorial service last month and he’s as cute as ever. He certainly wasn’t done up as Pee Wee, but he wears wire rimmed glasses and he’s got style. SO nice to hear that he just might be bringing his much loved character Pee Wee Herman back in a “dark – Valley of the Dolls” described update. In The Pee Wee Herman Story, Pee Wee emerges from prison, becomes a yodeling star, moves to Hollywood and ends up in rehab for alcoholism. While trying to get the new movie produced, Paul just started a series of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure personal appearances where he shows the movie and talks about it afterward for his committed fans.

Above, Paul Reubens filming Pee Wee’s Big Holiday for Netflix in 2015

