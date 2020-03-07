John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Know What They’re Doing

Who knew The Office star John Krasinski would turn out to be such a creative writer AND director? Emily Blunt knew. They’ve been together for 11 years and the first time they worked together was doing A Quiet Place. It was a huge success and now he’s written and directed A Quiet Place Part II. Against all odds, the new film is getting considerable praise and viewers are scared stiff.

John and Emily are in New York promoting Part II

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

