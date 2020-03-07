Kareena Kapoor Khan takes internet by storm, crosses 1 million followers on Instagram in less than 12 hours!

Social media started buzzing today afternoon after Kareena Kapoor Khan made her official entry into the world of social media through Instagram. After sending fans into a frenzy by making her much-awaited debut on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally shared a picture of herself.

Her Instagram handle currently has already attracted a million followers in 12 hours. This is the fastest any Indian celebrity has gained ever.

Her friends from the industry and fans are showering couldn’t stop sharing the excitement. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, and other celebrities took to their accounts to welcome Kareena.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Takht.

