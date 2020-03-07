Ranveer Singh gives a glimpse of the iconic ‘83 world cup lifting moment!

The excitement around the film ‘83 has been immense and is being hailed as the biggest sports film of the year. To bring us more exciting glimpses, the makers shared the iconic visual of Ranveer Singh, who portrays the iconic character of former Indian captain Kapil Dev lifting the glorious world cup trophy as he sports the uncanny resemblance to the real-life captain.

Reliance entertainment took to their social media and shared the recreated visual of the iconic moment, “We bet you all are waiting to witness this iconic moment on the big screen. #Thisis83”. In 1983, the Indian Cricket Team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time ever that any team apart from the West Indies ever won the world cup. And, it was the first time ever that an Indian team won any prestigious tournament.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

Recently, the real and reel squad of ‘83 visited Chennai alongside ace director Kabir Khan and the sports extravaganza unfolded there with the official first look launch that took place. From travelling in a bus with “Kapil’s devils” written all over it to dancing their hearts out amidst confetti, the event in Chennai was a blockbuster.

This poster definitely brings a smile to each one of our faces and Ranveer Singh acing the look already has gotten us all- rooting for the reel life ‘83 squad as they recreate the glorious moment on-screen.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present ‘83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. ‘83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, it is slated on 10th April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Also Read: Coach Rajiv Verma opens up about training Ranveer Singh for ’83 and Shahid Kapoor for Jersey

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results