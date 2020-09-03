Tik Tok’s Nick Austin Can Barely Keep Up With Madison Beer

We’re guessing that TikTok star Nick Austin, 20, doesn’t know what hit him since he started hanging with Madison Beer, 21. She’s a paparazzi magnet and seems to love them as much as they love her. Note Nick’s idea of a low key undercover look (hoody, hat etc) while Madison can’t help smiling at the paps while they have lunch. Nick is a lucky guy because singer Madison is loads of fun. We met her at Barneys a couple of years ago when she got very excited about our Bedlington Terrier Elvis. At the time she was with Brooklyn Beckham, who seemed a bit overwhelmed by Madison’s vibrant personality. She also happens to be a knockout- a natural beauty. We predict she will end up WAY more famous than her boyfriends…

