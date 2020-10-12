Pink’s Gender Neutral Kids Are Learning How To Shoot Guns

Suddenly it’s become crystal clear WHY Pink and her motocross husband Carey Hart have split and gotten back together several times- with the help of therapy. Recently Carey posted photos of himself teaching their young children how to use guns! He gave both their kids, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, high marks for handling the weapons safely and remarked that he loves the sound of them hitting the target. Pink, who prides herself on raising her children in a gender neutral environment, says that Carey is “a Republican who hates Trump.” They make allowances for each other, and their marriage has lasted 14 years…

