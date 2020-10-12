What A Difference A Mask Makes!

Back in the early 2000’s, Mischa Barton, 34, was Hollywood’s It Girl , thanks to her breakout starring role on The O.C. She was the classic beauty that cosmetic companies wanted for their ads, and ambitious young guys wanted for their girlfriend. It was overwhelming, and Mischa didn’t play all her cards right. She made some bad choices in selecting roles, making friends, and investing her money. Not long ago, she moved back to Hollywood from the UK and she’s no longer living like a star. Above, she’s shopping at Vons, totally unrecognized by everyone except one paparazzi…

