Don’t Sleep On These BIG Amazon Prime Day Counter-Sales

'Tis the night before Prime Day and counter-sales from a slew of top retailers are stirring all across the web. We're talking about heavy-hitters like Walmart and Target kicking off competitive sitewide promotions in tandem with Amazon's big event — alongside a smattering of more select brands like Ella Paradis and Pact throwing their marked-down hats into the super-sale ring.
We're likening this unprecedented holiday shopping opp to a Black Friday come early — even Nordstrom Rack has bedding up to 86% off! Not to mention, Homesick Candles blessing deal-hunters with an extra 20% off an already discounted warehouse candle collection…The big-sale buck does not stop at Amazon, and neither should you. If you're not all about that Prime-Day hype, then click on into the other killer deals ready to compete for your hard-earned coin ahead.
Target Deal Days 2020
Sale: Online-only deals up to 30% off
Dates: Now – October 14
Promo Code: None
Saracina Home Ivy Boho 4 Tier Solid Wood Ladder Bookshelf, $, available at Target
Walmart Big Save Event
Sale: Black Friday level savings on thousands of items
Dates: Now – November 2
Promo Code: None
IonVac Robot Vacuum, $, available at Walmart
Ella Paradis Ella Perks Week
Sale: Toys up to 70% off
Dates: Now – October
Promo Code: Fall
LELO Sona Clitoral Stimulator, $, available at Ella Paradis
Nordstrom Rack Happy Home Sale
Sale: Up to 75% off home goods
Dates: Now – October 18
Promo Code: None
Ienjoy Home Home Spun All Season Premium Down Alternative Queen Comforter – White, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
Shopbop The Fall Event
Sale: Take an extra 15% off $200+; 20% off $500+; 25% off $800+
Dates: Now- October 16
Promo Code: FALL20
Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots, $, available at Shopbop
Avocado Mattress Sale
Sale: Take $175 off on select mattresses
Dates: Now- October 19
Promo Code: GREEN175
Avocado Green Mattress, $, available at Avocado Mattress
The Container Store Must-Haves Sale
Sale: Up to 25% off all closet must-haves
Dates: Now – November 8
Promo Code: None
Container Store Cambridge 8-Section Drawer Organizer Linen, $, available at Container Store
PACT Eco Prime Week
Sale: Entire site on sale and spend $150+ for $20 off next order
Dates: Now – October 14
Promo Code: None
PACT Room Service Sheet Set, $, available at PACT
Homesick Candles Warehouse Sale
Sale: Take an extra 20% off of warehouse sale
Dates: Now- October 18
Promo Code: AUTUMN
Homesick Candles Love Candle, $, available at Homesick Candles
