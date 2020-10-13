Prime Day Beauty Deals Worth Knowing About

Last summer, Amazon rocked our worlds with its epic Prime Day offerings: we're talking majorly marked-down Instant Pots, Supergoop sunscreens, and Dyson products galore. And now, after taking the sunshine season off, the massive e-tailer is back for a fall iteration of its annual-sale bonanza — which (get your pens out) is taking place on October 13 through the 14. To help ease the stress of, you know, 2020, we already did a nosedive into this year's beauty deals to spotlight the ones actually worth knowing about when the Prime-Day ball drops.

From lengthening lash serums to Oribe's Prime Day debut (!), Amazon has truly gone above and beyond with its up to 50% off discounts on everything from makeup to hair and skincare this time Prime around — and we lined all 47 of them up ahead. Scroll on to get your holiday shopping done early (we won't tell the lucky giftee that you snagged it on super-sale).

40% Off Haus Laboratories bestsellers

Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Long Lasting Liquid Felt-Tip Pen, $, available at Amazon

30% Off Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, $, available at Amazon

20% Off Real Techniques

*includes Everyday Essentials Brush and Sponge Set of 5, Everyday Essentials Brush Set with Travel Sponge Blender

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender, Set of 5, $, available at Amazon

20% Off Frank Body Scrub Variety Pack

Frank Body Scrub Variety Pack, $, available at Amazon

