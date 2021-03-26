Kylie Jenner’s Fresh French Manicure Is Taking Over TikTok

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Kylie Jenner is seen on May 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

While we’ve been going back and forth on which spring nail art trend to try next, Kylie Jenner asked the very important question: Why not all of them?

Yesterday, the beauty mogul showed off her latest design on TikTok and Instagram Stories. In one manicure, she managed to work in French tips, a rainbow of bright colors, and retro swirls, not to mention the long rectangular shape Jenner often wears. Each nail’s groovy swirled pattern — placed only on the tips, like a traditional French manicure — incorporates a different ’70s-inspired color palette. Jenner credited the design to celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend, noting they were inspired by UK-based nail pro Tori Watterson.

Recreating this look might be difficult without the help of a nail technician, given that Jenner’s art appears to be freehand painted onto gel-tip extensions. Reviewing Jenner’s TikTok of the process confirms it’s an intricate endeavor that requires a steady hand. However, if you want to try your hand at it — or the parts of it that don’t require knowing how to set gel tip extensions — the swirly pattern itself is a good place to start.

Now that we have combining trends on the brain, we’re wondering what other trends we can put together to create our own meta nail art. Stripes combined with foils, or maybe color blocking with earth tones? Jenner’s fresh new manicure has opened up a treasure trove of possibilities.

