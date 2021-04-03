Sharon Stone Didn’t Sleep With This Leading Man

We just ordered Sharon Stone’s book, The Beauty of Living Twice, mainly because back in the 90’s when we were writing for Star Magazine, she was always up to something. We are eager to read Sharon’s take on exploitation in Hollywood- we just wish she would name names. Apparently the book mentions a situation where her director advised her to sleep with her leading man so they’d “have better chemistry.” At first we assumed that the leading man was Michael Douglas because, while they were filming Basic Instinct, a tipster called me and revealed that Sharon and Michael Douglas had just spent they night together at the hotel where he worked. It seemed very plausible – Michael was (admittedly) a smooth operator in those days, and Sharon was both beautiful and single. But we don’t think Basic Instinct’s director Paul Verhoeven was the director who advised Sharon to sleep with her leading man. THAT was most likely Philip Noyce, the director of Sliver. Sliver was produced by Bob Evans and the Joe Eszterhas wrote the screenplay – two of the sleaziest misogynists in Hollywood. Sharon and Billy Baldwin loathed each other while filming that movie, and it showed.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA, Sharon in Berlin at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November, 2019 – probably the last time she left the house without a mask

