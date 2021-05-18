Since When Is Kendall Jenner A Tequila Expert?

Who on earth came up with the idea that Kendall Jenner, of all people, should come out with her own line of tequila? (Her new 818 Tequila is named after her Calabasas area code – no kidding) What does a 25 year old model know about tequila anyway? George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila had the fact that George does love to drink and carouse with his buddies behind it. Guys don’t mind identifying with Clooney. Girls in Kendall’s age range are NOT big tequila consumers, especially in upscale Hollywood clubs. Kendall is facing an uphill battle as she promotes her new beverage- her tequila launch aroused such backlash on social media that she had to turn off her comments. She even did a series of photographs in Mexico (above) trying to look like a horseback riding tequila drinker with braids. What’s that about?

Photo: instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results