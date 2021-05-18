Lily James Transitions From Downton Abbey To Baywatch

First time we saw UK actress Lily James (top photo) she was playing Lady Rose on Downton Abbey. Imagine our surprise when we realized she is now starring as Playboy icon/Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. We never would have guessed she could look SO much like Pam. Hopefully Pam & Tommy is comedic because we remember their relationship so well and they always seemed to be having a good time. Pam and the Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee were only married for four years, but they were a power couple in the 90’s. Whenever they showed up together at an event there was a huge fuss and a paparazzi frenzy. They were famous for their crazy quotes and extreme fashions. Fun while it lasted.

