Nick Jonas returns to The Voice after hospitalisation, reveals he ‘cracked rib from a spill on a bike’

Singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas was hospitalised on May 15 after he suffered an injury on the sets of his new show. The 28-year-old musician was reportedly shooting his secret project when the accident occurred. He was discharged soon as he returned to the sets of The Voice on Monday, May 18.
During the filming of The Voice on Monday, host Carson Daly asked Nick if he was feeling well after suffering an ijury. Nick Jonas replied, “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”
???? Here’s a clip of .@nickjonas explaining what happened to him this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/7VGMLAJJJl
— Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 18, 2021
Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. Nick will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.
