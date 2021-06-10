Halle Berry Is Not Starting To Look Her Age!

Halle Berry fans and fashion observers went absolutely NUTS when she appeared at the Academy Awards in a new short bobbed haircut. The hair completely upstaged her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown and was the talk of the red carpet and LONG after. A lot of the comments were not so nice such as “Halle Berry is finally starting to look her age!” She finally got tired of the mostly negative uproar and admitted that she was wearing a wig. Just to make SURE that everybody knows she still has her long hair, the 54 year old actress has been posting photos of herself that prominently feature her still-intact tresses.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results