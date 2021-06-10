Sean Stewart Celebrates Sobriety With Leopard Hair

Looks like Sean Stewart finally got a job! We almost didn’t recognize Sean with his new leopard print haircut. He has always lived well (thanks to dad Rod Stewart?) but never seemed to work much. He started a t-shirt business in 2016 called Dirty Weekend but we haven’t heard much about it since then. Sean, now 40, appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab in 2008, and says he’s ready to focus on life with no drugs or alcohol from now on. He’s been dating Audrina Patridge and coincidentally or not, will be joining season 2 of her series The Hills: New Beginnings.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

