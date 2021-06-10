Canada to open up borders to double-dose vaccinated travellers

June 21 is less than two weeks away and rumours are rampant about eased border restrictions for double-dose travellers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could soon announce eased border restrictions for double-dose vaccinated travellers, according to multiple reports. So far the focus seems to be on inbound travel, no doubt with an eye to resuscitating Canada’s decimated tourism industry in time for summer. But what about outbound travel?

The World travel and tourism Council sent an open letter that calls on G7 leaders to save the global travel & tourism sector.

President Bruce Hodge of Goway travel in Toronto a leading outbound / inbound wholesaler to the South Pacific, Asia and Europe said,” he had to lay-off 50% of his staff to survive.”

The government has to do more for the travel Industry to get us back on our feet and understand our business said,” Hodge,”