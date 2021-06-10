Janhvi Kapoor relives beautiful memories from her vacation in this throwback video

It looks like actress Jahnvi Kapoor is surely missing her vacation times. To relieve timesm the actress shared a series of beautiful and fun videos combined in a reel.

The actress made this video on her favourite song ‘The Girl from Ipanema’ by Frank Sinatra. In the video, we can see her various throwback videos from photoshoots to her vacation moods. Her video showed the real and the fun side of Janhvi Kapoor. She was seen riding in a bicycle to dancing behind the doors.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 both of them are scheduled to release this year.

