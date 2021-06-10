Sonam Kapoor flaunts her birthday look; dons red top and white ruffled skirt paired with Prada bag worth Rs. 1.5 lakh

Sonam Kapoor is a big time fashionista and we all are aware that. On her 36th birthday, the actress posted pictures from her recent photoshoot and we are already obsessed with how stunning this fashion queen is looking.

In the pictures, we can see Neerja actress wearing a red tulle top which she adorned with white ruffled skirt from designer Molly Goddard. To compliment this look, she accessorised with cherry earrings and black boots.

Adding more beauty, the actress went all glam with the makeup with rosebud lips and lashed up eyes. Finishing off the look as always in her style, she opted for Prada metallic bag worth €1700 (Rs. 1,51,181 approx.).

The actress, who turned 36 today, shared these beautiful pictures and captioned them, “I trust the next chapter.. because I know the author!”.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK v/s AK which released on Netflix. Apart from this, she will next be seen in thriller film tilted Blind.

