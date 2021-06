So what if it’s 90 degrees? Fashionista Jaden Smith doesn’t let a little heat stop him from layering up a snazzy outfit suitable for lunch in Beverly Hills. Pink is the hot color for men these days, and Jaden’s cute new girlfriend fits right in.

