The First Cast Photo Of The Sex And The City Reboot

Leave it to the die-hard Sex And The City fans to give their honest and unfiltered opinions on the first cast photo from the series’ highly anticipated reboot And Just Like That. Since Sarah Jessica Parker posted the teaser for the revival in January, fans have been eager to revisit the lives of the women, whom they last saw in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2.

While HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date, the streaming service released the first cast photo of the SATC reboot with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Plenty of fans wrote tweets of praise and testimonies of the show’s impact on their lives, but there were a few snarky comments about the show not be able to carry itself without Kim Cattrall. The actress, who will not be returning as the vivacious Samantha Jones, was noticeably absent.

THE GASP I JUST LET OUT! 😲

Do I miss Samantha? Duh. But the ‘Sex and the City’ girls will always have my whole entire heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXFHY1Maj5

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 9, 2021

I really hope there’s a tossed-off line of dialogue in the first episode that’s like “it’s a shame Samantha died last year from cumming too hard” pic.twitter.com/tY6lD6nq7h

— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 9, 2021

Had to change the title cause ain’t no sex without Samantha. https://t.co/4CBRVoo4cs

— Breya M. Johnson (@TheBlackLayers) July 9, 2021

There were also comments on the actual photo — more specifically that the lighting makes the women look like they’re photoshopped and stuck together to look cohesive. “The inconsistent lighting in this photo has brought the entire @VanityFair HWD team to a standstill,” tweeted Katey Rich, Awards and Audio Editor — who ironically works at Vanity. Her tweet sparked conversation with one user adding, “They look like CGI versions of themselves!” followed by another tweet from Franklin Leopold saying, “Miranda is obviously a ghost in this one.”

The inconsistent lighting in this photo has brought the entire @VanityFair HWD team to a standstill pic.twitter.com/crIC1lORfd

— kateyrich (@kateyrich) July 9, 2021

Despite the jokes on Twitter, there’s no denying the long-awaited continuation of Sex And The City is underway, and we can thank Candace Bushnell for her book that sparked the original HBO series’ premiere in 1998. To date, the SATC franchise has under its belt six TV seasons, two movies, and a prequel series The Carrie Diaries that ran in 2013.

