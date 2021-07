If you had any doubts about how serious this fling between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is, doubt no more. On a 100 degree day, Ben took his son Samuel, daughter Seraphina, and J.Lo’s daughter Emme to Universal Citywalk for a day of fun and snacks, and Jennifer was nowhere in sight. That’s LOVE! Knowing her, Jennifer was probably rehearsing or working on something…

