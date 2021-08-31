Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Wallow In Attention

This is a romantic gondola ride? Not much privacy. How romantic can this be with the tall gondolier standing right behind you looking down? Don’t forget this is high season in Venice and there are loads of other gondolas floating around. Yet Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian DID manage to snuggle a bit while paparazzi captured every move from bridges above. The happy couple attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion event with loads of other celebrities in Venice. Scott Disick must be feeling left out. His May-December romance with Amelia Hamlin is suddenly old news.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results