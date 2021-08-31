Diddy’s Girls: Notice A Resemblance?

This Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice was quite an event – it even included children of celebrities as models. Among the pretty young things were Sean “Diddy” Combs’ three daughters by two mothers. Chance is 15 (mother is Sarah Chapman) and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 12, are daughters of the late Kim Porter. The girls wore some very fancy D&G dresses (not so hot) but Diddy was in the audience loudly applauding with tears in his eyes. He posted photos of them all over Instagram and the girls were VERY excited. In the photo above, the girls resemble dad with his dead-serious look, but they’re much cuter when they smile.

