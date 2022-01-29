Malia Obama Inherited A Bad Habit

Malia Obama, 23, is fitting right in to the Los Angeles lifestyle. She was spotted deep in conversation with a male companion at Alfred Coffee in West Hollywood. The Harvard grad probably had little difficulty getting her new writing job for a project at Amazon. She always loved filmmaking and interned at the notorious Weinstein Co in 2017. Remember when she confronted her dad after catching him smoking in the White House? She was worried about his health. Ironically, it seems she picked up his bad habit – and has been seen smoking herself for a few years – now she’s the one taking smoke breaks at work.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results