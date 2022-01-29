Brad Pitt Is An Expert At Undercover Liasions

Is Brad Pitt actually dating someone? That’s the question buzzing through the gossipy media- although there ARE no photos to back it up! It’s been almost six years since he and Angelina Jolie split and paparazzi are still DYING to score a photo of Brad, 58, with a female companion. Keep in mind, Angelina Jolie made sure she was photographed with The Weeknd when they had a dinner date. European sources are insisting that Brad has been seeing Swedish singer Lykke Li, 35, who happens to be a neighbor of his in Los Feliz. We can’t help but wonder how they met – was it online? Or at their local Gelson’s supermarket? Of course, Brad was also linked to another neighbor- actress Ali Shawkat – and that just turned out to be a friendship. So far, sneaky Brad is keeping his dalliances a secret…

