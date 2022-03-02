Jamie Foxx Gives Himself A Few Inches

Okay, sometimes we get a little carried away when it comes to men’s fashion – but it’s always a revealing and interesting subject. Take this photo of Jamie Foxx, for example. Jamie loves fashion and we appreciate the colorful fleece jacket, plaid shirt, and jeans that he wore for dinner at Catch. But a close look at the 54 year old actor’s shoes is what tickled our fancy. Apparently being 5’8” is not enough for Jamie- he is wearing built-up wedgie sneakers that give him an extra 2 1/2 or 3 inches of height. Maybe he picked up a few tips about height enhancement from an expert when he costarred with Tom Cruise in Collateral…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

