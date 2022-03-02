Sharon Stone Is Living It Up In Milan

Sharon Stone is a big deal in Milan this week and she’s enjoying every minute of it. Last August she was in Venice where she was photographed in numerous Dolce and Gabbana ensembles (mostly sexy black dresses) because she is the face for their new ad campaign. Her photos popped up everywhere for Fashion Week including the store window at D&G. She happily posed for photos in front of her huge poster in the window at the Milan store and caused quite a stir…

