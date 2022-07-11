Mick Jagger still rocking

This article was last updated on July 11, 2022

Covid couldn’t stop Mick Jagger – he’s up to his old tricks performing in Amsterdam for The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary tour. In June he tested positive, and a few concert dates had to be canceled, but Mick recovered quickly and they rescheduled. It’s hard to believe the other guys in the band didn’t get sick …

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

