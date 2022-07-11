Bertie Higgins Key Largo with lyrics

This article was last updated on July 11, 2022
Wrapped around each other
Trying so hard to stay warm
That first cold winter together
Lying in each other’s arms
Watching those old movies
Falling in love so desperately
Honey, I was your hero
And you were my leading lady
We had it all
Just like Bogie and Bacall
Starring in our own late, late show
Sailing away to Key Largo
Here’s lookin’ at you kid
Missing all the things we did
We can find it once again, I know
Just like they did in Key Largo
Honey, can’t you remember
We played all the parts
That sweet scene of surrender
When you gave me your heart
Please say you will… play it again
‘Cause I love you still
Baby, this can’t be the end
We had it all
Just like Bogie and Bacall
Starring in our old late, late show
Sailing away to Key Largo
Here’s lookin’ at you kid
Missing all the things we did
We can find it once again, I know
Just like they did in Key Largo
We had it all
Just like Bogie and Bacall
Starring in our old late, late show
Sailing away to Key Largo
