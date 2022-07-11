Bertie Higgins Key Largo with lyrics

This article was last updated on July 11, 2022

Wrapped around each other

Trying so hard to stay warm

That first cold winter together

Lying in each other’s arms

Watching those old movies

Falling in love so desperately

Honey, I was your hero

And you were my leading lady

We had it all

Just like Bogie and Bacall

Starring in our own late, late show

Sailing away to Key Largo

Here’s lookin’ at you kid

Missing all the things we did

We can find it once again, I know

Just like they did in Key Largo

Honey, can’t you remember

We played all the parts

That sweet scene of surrender

When you gave me your heart

Please say you will… play it again

‘Cause I love you still

Baby, this can’t be the end

We had it all

Just like Bogie and Bacall

Starring in our old late, late show

Sailing away to Key Largo

Here’s lookin’ at you kid

Missing all the things we did

We can find it once again, I know

Just like they did in Key Largo

We had it all

Just like Bogie and Bacall

Starring in our old late, late show

Sailing away to Key Largo

