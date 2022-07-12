This article was last updated on July 12, 2022

Rare colour images of very faraway galaxies

First-ever displays of razor-sharp colour photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. We have never looked so “deep” into space before. The image depicts galaxies that are incredibly far away.

It is the James Webb telescope’s first colour image. It was launched into space last year and is the biggest, most potent space telescope ever created. It took over 30 years and nearly ten billion euros to build.

Many additional images will be captured by the telescope and transmitted to Earth. Scientists anticipate learning more about the origin of the cosmos as a result.

