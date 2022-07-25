This article was last updated on July 25, 2022

Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul

During their trip to Italy, Adele and Rich Paul are seen here boarding a yacht with pals to enjoy some time in the sun. Rich’s sentiments aren’t as apparent as Adele’s (he’s “hilarious” and “clever,” she says). It’s worth recalling that Adele revealed she was unhappy with Rich’s job commitments just before she cancelled her residency at Caesar’s Palace.

He was the cause of all of our problems. While managing LeBron James and other NBA stars, Rich also has a full plate. Fans were in tears when Adele revealed that she was cancelling her Las Vegas tour barely 24 hours before the first concert. He calmed her down by flying her to his Beverly Hills home, where she spent the night.

Rich appears to be the rational one in their couple, while she appears to be the needy and emotional one. There is a strong correlation between Adele’s happiness and her relationship with Rich. He clearly cares about her and enjoys being in her company, but he’s also managing his career and trying not to irritate her. Not quite the perfect fit…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

