Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend

You can’t take Johnny Depp and his British lawyer seriously as a couple. A US magazine has said that Johnny’s new girlfriend is 37-year-old Joelle Rich. That’s how they met. Her legal team in London lost Johnny, 59,’s libel action against The Sun. She later appeared in Fairfax, Virginia, court with Johnny’s legal team when he sued Amber Heard. No information suggests they have been seen together after the trial concluded on June 1. Johnny has been touring Europe with his band and experiencing some success; while on the road, he was briefly linked to an unnamed “red-headed mystery woman.” The tabloids in Europe have yet to come up with any information about Johnny and Joelle, and they are quite nosy and insistent about it.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA- Johnny and Joelle entering Fairfax, VA courtroom with other lawyers (he’s throwing a kiss to his fans)

