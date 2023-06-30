This article was last updated on June 30, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Kourtney Kardashian: Following Doctor’s Orders

Here’s something you don’t hear very often… get ready to see A LOT LESS of one particular Kardashian. The family found fame by exposing every aspect of their lives to reality TV cameras, but now Kourtney Kardashian Barker is planning to lie low until the birth of her son. According to a family insider, Kourtney, 44, has been advised to slow down and was prescribed extended bed rest as her pregnancy progresses. Given her age and the grueling IVF treatments Kourtney underwent, her doctors want her to spend the last trimester taking it as easy as possible. The source says that Kourtney is planning to follow that advice so she’s cleared her schedule of all work and social obligations.

Doctor’s Advice Takes Priority

As Kourtney Kardashian Barker expects the arrival of her son, she has decided to prioritize her health and follow the advice of her doctors. At 44 years old, Kourtney’s pregnancy is considered high-risk, and after undergoing intense IVF treatments, it is crucial for her to take extra care during the final trimester.

Extended Bed Rest

The doctors have advised Kourtney Kardashian Barker to go on extended bed rest as her pregnancy progresses. This means that she will have to limit her activities and avoid any strenuous tasks that could potentially harm her health or the baby’s development. Extended bed rest is commonly recommended for high-risk pregnancies to reduce the risk of complications.

Clearing Her Schedule

In order to fully commit to the prescribed bed rest, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has made the difficult decision to clear her schedule of all work and social obligations. This means that she will not be making any public appearances or engaging in any professional commitments until after the birth of her son. While it may be a significant change for someone accustomed to being in the spotlight, Kourtney’s health and the well-being of her baby are her top priorities.

Impact on Kourtney’s Life

With Kourtney Kardashian Barker stepping away from her public life, there will undoubtedly be a noticeable absence of her presence in the media. Given her family’s fame and the constant spotlight they attract, this decision could create a void in the reality TV landscape. However, it is essential to remember that her health and the health of her unborn child take precedence over any entertainment obligations.

A New Perspective

This break from the public eye will also provide Kourtney Kardashian Barker with an opportunity to reflect on her priorities and embrace the quieter moments of life. Being away from the demanding nature of the entertainment industry can allow her to focus solely on her well-being and the anticipation of welcoming her son into the world. It may serve as a chance for personal growth and bonding with her family without the pressures of fame.

Family Support

The Kardashian family, known for their tight-knit bond, will undoubtedly rally around Kourtney Kardashian Barker during this period of extended bed rest. Their support and understanding will provide her with the peace of mind she needs to prioritize her health. With their help, she can navigate through this crucial time in her pregnancy and ensure a smooth transition into motherhood once her son arrives.

In Conclusion

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s decision to follow her doctor’s orders and prioritize her health during the final trimester of her pregnancy is commendable. In a world where public figures are often under immense pressure to maintain appearances and carry out commitments, Kourtney’s choice to step back serves as a reminder of the importance of personal well-being and family. While she may be missed in the media and entertainment industry, her absence is a small sacrifice for the well-being of herself and her unborn child.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.