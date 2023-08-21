Post Malone Blamed Coke for His Old Body

This article was last updated on August 21, 2023

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Post Malone is still insisting that it was coke that caused him to GAIN weight – not lose it. He’s not talking about the drug- Malone means Coca-Cola! It turns out he was in the habit of drinking can after can of his beloved Coke all day long, without a second thought. Not long ago he realized all that sugar had plumped him up to 240 pounds. It wasn’t easy, but he stopped guzzling Coke and saved it only for special occasions. (like champagne) It’s hard to believe, but the 28-year-old singer gradually lost almost 60 pounds without the help of Ozempic! He says that performing is much more fun now. This is kind of a slap in the face for the Coca-Cola company- if we were CEO, we’d send Post a few cases of Diet Coke and try to keep him as a customer.

