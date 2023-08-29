Meghan Has Political Aspirations for Prince Harry

This article was last updated on August 29, 2023

Prince Harry’s Potential Political Career

Can you imagine Prince Harry as the Governor of California? Well, according to recent reports, his wife Meghan Markle certainly can! With California’s governor Gavin Newsom unable to run for re-election in 2026 due to term limits, Meghan believes that Harry has the qualities necessary to excel in US politics.

Harry’s US Citizenship Journey

While Prince Harry cannot become the US President due to his non-US birth, there is nothing stopping him from running for other political offices once he becomes a US citizen. Currently, as a permanent resident, Harry is in the process of acquiring dual citizenship. This means he will keep his UK passport while also holding an American one.

Meghan’s Political Ambitions

Once the citizenship process is complete, Meghan intends to encourage Harry to pursue some sort of political office. This move aligns with Meghan’s own passion for activism and public service, as she was previously involved in humanitarian work before marrying into the British royal family.

Prince Harry’s Qualifications

Prince Harry’s experiences and background make him an interesting candidate for a political career. He served in the British military for over 10 years, including two deployments to Afghanistan, earning the respect of many in the armed forces. Additionally, his involvement in various charitable initiatives, such as the Invictus Games and mental health advocacy, showcases his commitment to making a positive impact on society.

The Potential Office for Harry

While Meghan has not specified the exact political office she envisions Harry pursuing, there are several possibilities. Given his interest in veterans’ issues and his work with wounded soldiers, a role in veterans’ affairs or defense could be a natural fit for him. Alternatively, given Harry’s focus on mental health and well-being, he may choose to champion related causes as a legislator.

Harry’s Transition to US Politics

If Prince Harry decides to pursue a political career, he will face some unique challenges. Adapting to the US political system and earning the trust of American voters will likely require a significant amount of time and effort. However, his high-profile status and ability to connect with people on a personal level could work in his favor.

A New Chapter for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been vocal about their desire to lead independent lives and work on projects that align with their values. Exploring a potential political career for Harry would be a significant step in this direction. It would allow them to continue their philanthropic efforts while making a difference on a larger scale.

Conclusion

The idea of Prince Harry pursuing a political career in the US is undoubtedly intriguing. With his unique background, experiences, and commitment to social causes, Harry possesses qualities that could make him an effective advocate for change. However, only time will tell if Meghan’s political aspirations for her husband will come to fruition.

