Kris Jenner and Caitlyn’s Ongoing Dispute Over Family Plot

This article was last updated on December 15, 2023

THE CURRENT STATUS

Even after their divorce, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn are still co-owners of the family plot they purchased together. The ongoing tension and lack of resolution have kept them from making a decision about the final resting place, creating a unique and unusual situation in their post-divorce relationship.

As time passes, the unresolved matter of the family plot becomes increasingly pertinent. The decision of who will ultimately be laid to rest in the plot remains a question that both Kris Jenner and Caitlyn will have to address, to ensure a final and peaceful resolution.

IMPACT ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Their ongoing co-ownership of the family plot reflects the complexity of their relationship post-divorce. The inability to decide on this matter raises questions about the nature of their current dynamic and the unresolved issues that continue to linger between them.