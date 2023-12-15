Kris Jenner and Caitlyn’s Ongoing Dispute Over Family Plot

Kris Jenner

December 15, 2023

THE ONGOING DISPUTE OVER A FAMILY PLOT

Will Kris Jenner and her ex-husband, Caitlyn, spend eternity together? Back when they were husband and wife and Caitlyn was known as Bruce, the then-couple purchased a family plot in the celebrity-filled section of Forest Lawn Cemetery so they could be buried together. When their marriage didn’t work out, they didn’t decide who was going to wind up with the burial plots in their divorce, since neither wanted to relinquish the desirable resting place. They agreed to figure out who gets it at a later date and even though they’ve been divorced for YEARS they’re still co-owners of the land. And they avoid talking about it. Kris is joking to pals that it will be just her luck to wind up being buried next to her ex.

THE CURRENT STATUS

Even after their divorce, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn are still co-owners of the family plot they purchased together. The ongoing tension and lack of resolution have kept them from making a decision about the final resting place, creating a unique and unusual situation in their post-divorce relationship.

A NECESSARY DECISION

As time passes, the unresolved matter of the family plot becomes increasingly pertinent. The decision of who will ultimately be laid to rest in the plot remains a question that both Kris Jenner and Caitlyn will have to address, to ensure a final and peaceful resolution.

IMPACT ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Their ongoing co-ownership of the family plot reflects the complexity of their relationship post-divorce. The inability to decide on this matter raises questions about the nature of their current dynamic and the unresolved issues that continue to linger between them.

