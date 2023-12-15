Alfa Romeo to Leave Formula 1

This article was last updated on December 15, 2023

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. This is the official new team name of the Formula 1 team that was known this year as Alfa Romeo.

The team will be popularly called Sauber. The Swiss brand returns to Formula 1 after an absence of five years.

From 1993 to 2005 and from 2010 to 2017, Sauber was already active as a racing team in the premier class of motorsport. From 2018, the team continued as ‘Alfa Romeo Sauber F1’, a year later Sauber disappeared from the team name.

The contract with the Italian car brand Alfa Romeo expires at the end of this year and will not be extended. Sauber has found a new sponsor and namesake in the Australian streaming platform Kick.

The Finn Valtteri Bottas and the Chinese Zhou Guanyu remain the drivers of the team, which does not mention the departure of Alfa Romeo in the press release about the new name.

“Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking patterns and defying conventions,” says Sauber team manager Alessandro Alunni Bravi in ​​that press release. “The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest expression of that philosophy.”

“Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is viewed and they will take the same disruptive approach to the world of Formula 1. Together, our goal is to take the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans to come.”

16 World Cup points

The team could use some new impetus after the disappointing season. Bottas and Zhou combined only 16 World Cup points, meaning that Alfa Romeo was only ahead of Haas in the World Championship standings for constructors.

