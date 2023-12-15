Hamas terror plan foiled

This article was last updated on December 15, 2023

Danish police are looking for four more suspects in the terror case that came to light on Thursday. Four people were already arrested, including a 57-year-old man in the Netherlands, on suspicion of preparing an attack. The three suspects arrested in Denmark were arraigned earlier on Friday. One person has now been released. Nothing is yet known about the four other suspects identified by the police. As soon as they are arrested, they will be detained until their arraignment, the judge has already determined.

International Collaboration As part of the Danish terror case, arrests were also made in the Netherlands and Germany on Thursday. The Dutchman Nazih R. was arrested in Rotterdam at the request of the German police. It turns out he has been a member of Hamas for years. Another three people were arrested in Germany. Like R., they are said to have close ties with the military branch of Hamas. Together with R., they allegedly wanted to attack Jewish institutions in Berlin, German justice reports.

Continuing Investigation Authorities in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany are working diligently to uncover any additional connections and prevent potential future attacks. This situation serves as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.

