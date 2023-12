Hamas terror plan foiled

This article was last updated on December 15, 2023

Danish police are looking for four more suspects in the terror case that came to light on Thursday. Four people were already arrested, including a 57-year-old man in the Netherlands, on suspicion of preparing an attack.

The three suspects arrested in Denmark were arraigned earlier on Friday. One person has now been released.

Nothing is yet known about the four other suspects identified by the police. As soon as they are arrested, they will be detained until their arraignment, the judge has already determined.