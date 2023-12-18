This article was last updated on December 18, 2023

The World Economic Forum – Board of Trustees and Canada’s Ego-In-Chief

The World Economic Forum, the international non-governmental organization that believes that it has the answers for everything that ails the world, is run by an august group of individuals known as the Board of Trustees. In this posting, I’ll provide you with the list of each of the trustees along with screen captures of their CVs as posted on the WEF website. I’ll present them in alphabetical order with one exception for “dramatic effect”:

1.) Mukesh D. Ambani:

2.) Mark Benioff who is best known as the owner of TIME magazine:

3.) Peter Brabeck-Letmathe who is best known as the former CEO of the Nestle Group:

4.) Thomas Buberl best known as CEO of AXA:

5.) Laurence Fink who is best known as Chairman and CEO of Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager:

6.) Orit Gadiesh who is best known as Chairman of Bain & Company, a management consulting company:

7.) Kristalina Georgieva who is best known as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and former CEO of the World Bank:

8.) Fabiola Gianotti who is best known as the Director General of CERN, the operator of the Large Hadron Collider (ask Sheldon Cooper for more information):

9.) Al Gore who is best known as the former Vice President of the United States and 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner:

10.) Andre Hoffmann:

11.) Christine Lagarde who is best known as the current President of the European Central Bank and former Managing Director of the IMF:

12.) Yo-Yo Ma who is best known as a world-renowned cellist:

13.) Patrice Motsepe is the founder of the massive African Rainbow Minerals, South Africa’s first black-owned mining company:

14.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is Director-General of the World Trade Organization:

15.) Lubna S. Olayan:

16.) Her Majesty Queen Tania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan:

17.) David M. Rubenstein who is best known as the co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and co-chairman emeritus of the Brookings Institute:

18.) Mark Schneider who is best know as the CEO of Nestle:

19.) Jim Hagemann Snabe who is best known as the Chairman of Sieimens:

20. ) Julie Sweet who is best known as the Chair and CEO of Accenture:

21.) Feike Sybesma:

22.) Heizo Takenaka:

23.) Zhu Min:

Now, as promised earlier, I was holding back one Trustee. Here she is:

24.) Chrystia Freeland who is best known as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of what is, in the global sense, an irrelevant nation:

I might also add that she is also best known for locking Canadians who disagreed with her government’s stance on the Trucker’s Protest out of their bank accounts. I’m surprised that that little fact doesn’t appear in her CV given that one of the World Economic Forum’s “suggestions” is that, “by 2030, we’ll own nothing and be

happy”.

You’ll notice that Freeland is playing in a field of highly qualified, highly educated and highly influential individuals who have far more influence than she does on the corporate, political and financial world. I would say that a woman who was a freelance writer for the mainstream media does not make her qualified to do much other than write but then that’s just my opinion.

One other observation; despite the field that she’s playing in, her CV is three times the size of her fellow Trustees (excluding that of Ms. Gadiesh) including that of her boss, Klaus Schwab:

When I was in the corporate world, we had an unofficial rule of thumb; the longer that your CV was, the less you had actually achieved. It’s like putting lipstick on a pig; it’s still a pig no matter how much lipstick you apply. The same might be said for Ms. Freeland and her personal brag sheet.

As an aside, this does beg two questions

1.) What is Freeland really like in WEF Board of Trustee meetings?

2.) Will the WEF toss Freeland aside once she is no longer playing the role of the unofficial Prime Minister of Canada and becomes useless to their cause?

Ms. Freeland who is well known for her condescending attitude toward Canadians who disagree with her viewpoint on any given issue would certainly appear to be Canada’s Ego-in Chief even when she compares herself to the global elites.

