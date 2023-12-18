The World Economic Forum – Board of Trustees and Canada’s Ego-In-Chief

World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, the international non-governmental organization that believes that it has the answers for everything that ails the world, is run by an august group of individuals known as the Board of Trustees.  In this posting, I’ll provide you with the list of each of the trustees along with screen captures of  their CVs as posted on the WEF website.  I’ll present them in alphabetical order with one exception for “dramatic effect”:

  

1.) Mukesh D. Ambani:

 

World Economic Forum

2.) Mark Benioff who is best known as the owner of TIME magazine:

 

World Economic Forum

3.) Peter Brabeck-Letmathe who is best known as the former CEO of the Nestle Group:

World Economic Forum

4.) Thomas Buberl best known as CEO of AXA:

World Economic Forum

5.) Laurence Fink who is best known as Chairman and CEO of Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager:

World Economic Forum

6.) Orit Gadiesh who is best known as Chairman of Bain & Company, a management consulting company:

 

World Economic Forum

7.) Kristalina Georgieva who is best known as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and former CEO of the World Bank:

 

World Economic Forum

8.) Fabiola Gianotti who is best known as the Director General of CERN, the operator of the Large Hadron Collider (ask Sheldon Cooper for more information):

World Economic Forum 

9.) Al Gore who is best known as the former Vice President of the United States and 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner:

World Economic Forum

 

10.) Andre Hoffmann:

World Economic Forum

11.) Christine Lagarde who is best known as the current President of the European Central Bank and former Managing Director of the IMF:

 

World Economic Forum

12.) Yo-Yo Ma who is best known as a world-renowned cellist:

 

World Economic Forum

13.) Patrice Motsepe  is the founder of the massive African Rainbow Minerals, South Africa’s first black-owned mining company:

World Economic Forum

14.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is Director-General of the World Trade Organization:

World Economic Forum

15.) Lubna S. Olayan:

World Economic Forum

16.) Her Majesty Queen Tania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan:

World Economic Forum

17.) David M. Rubenstein who is best known as the co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and co-chairman emeritus of the Brookings Institute:

 

World Economic Forum

18.) Mark Schneider who is best know as the CEO of Nestle:

 

World Economic Forum

19.) Jim Hagemann Snabe who is best known as the Chairman of Sieimens:

 

World Economic Forum

20. ) Julie Sweet who is best known as the Chair and CEO of Accenture:

 

World Economic Forum

21.) Feike Sybesma:

World Economic Forum

22.) Heizo Takenaka:

World Economic Forum

23.) Zhu Min:

World Economic Forum

Now, as promised earlier, I was holding back one Trustee.  Here she is:

 

24.) Chrystia Freeland who is best known as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of what is, in the global sense, an irrelevant nation:

 

World Economic Forum

I might also add that she is also best known for locking Canadians who disagreed with her government’s stance on the Trucker’s Protest out of their bank accounts.  I’m surprised that that little fact doesn’t appear in her CV given that one of the World Economic Forum’s “suggestions” is that, “by 2030, we’ll own nothing and be 

happy”.

  

You’ll notice that Freeland is playing in a field of highly qualified, highly educated and highly influential individuals who have far more influence than she does on the corporate, political and financial world.  I would say that a woman who was a freelance writer for the mainstream media does not make her qualified to do much other than write but then that’s just my opinion.

 

One other observation; despite the field that she’s playing in, her CV is three times the size of her fellow Trustees (excluding that of Ms. Gadiesh) including that of her boss,  Klaus Schwab:

World Economic Forum

When I was in the corporate world, we had an unofficial rule of thumb; the longer that your CV was, the less you had actually achieved.  It’s like putting lipstick on a pig; it’s still a pig no matter how much lipstick you apply.  The same might be said for Ms. Freeland and her personal brag sheet.

As an aside, this does beg two questions

 

1.) What is Freeland really like in WEF Board of Trustee meetings?

 

2.) Will the WEF toss Freeland aside once she is no longer playing the role of the unofficial Prime Minister of Canada and becomes useless to their cause?

 

Ms. Freeland who is well known for her condescending attitude toward Canadians who disagree with her viewpoint on any given issue would certainly appear to be Canada’s Ego-in Chief even when she compares herself to the global elites.

