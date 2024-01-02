Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaking Tour

This article was last updated on January 2, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Can’t Wait to Tell All

We’ve never seen anyone happier to be out of prison! Now that she’s free, the notorious Gypsy Rose Blanchard is hoping to embark on a nationwide speaking tour – once she gets permission from her parole officer. Gypsy was just released after serving 8.5 years of her ten-year sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

The Captivating Munchausen by Proxy Story

The fascinating Munchausen by proxy story captivated the nation, with tales of Dee Dee forcing Gypsy to undergo countless medical procedures to gain sympathy and money from the unsuspecting public.

Gypsy has many followers, and she already arranged a speaking tour where she will reveal never before heard stories and answer audience questions.