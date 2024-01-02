Taylor Swift Overexposure in 2023

This article was last updated on January 2, 2024

Taylor Swift was everywhere in 2023: should she take a step back this year? | Music

She is the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023. Time Magazine named her Person of the Year. Her Eras Tour made more money than any concert tour. Taylor Swift was everywhere. Aren’t people getting Taylor-tired?

“I can’t believe this year actually happened,” Swift wrote on her 34th birthday in December. The American singer has had a bizarre year.

Tickets for her concerts were so in demand that servers crashed. Millions of registrations for ticket sales were received in the Netherlands alone. She continued to break records with her re-recorded older albums.

The album Midnights, released at the end of 2022, continued to score consistently in 2023. Her biggest hit that year was the 2019 summer Cruel Summer.

“She mocks all the laws in pop music,” music journalist Jasper van Vugt tells NU.nl. “Her popularity now is comparable to Beatle mania or the madness surrounding Michael Jackson at the time. We don’t look at Taylor Swift with nostalgic glasses yet, but in twenty years we will think: what this woman did was truly unprecedented.”

‘She’s not hungry for attention’

In addition to the countless records and her presence in the charts, Swift’s personal life was also a constant topic of conversation in 2023. At the beginning of the year it was announced that she had ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In the fall she started dating American football player Travis Kelce.

Public Scrutiny

The early relationship is closely followed. The NFL, the American football league, also measures love broadly. Every time Swift shows up at the stadium to cheer on her friend, all the cameras are on her.

The amount of attention Swift receives around NFL games also causes criticism. Van Vugt thinks that is nonsense. “That woman should just be able to live her life and go to a sports match. She doesn’t want to be photographed all the time.”

Streaming fans automatically generate publicity

Van Vugt states that when artists play the PR game well, they are mainly in the publicity when they have something to sell. This happens regularly with Swift, because she is a prolific pop star. She releases a new album almost every year. Now there are sometimes even several, because she is re-releasing her old work.

“But there are no major campaigns behind this. Thanks to her fans, those records are streamed so much that she is again breaking records that the media are writing about,” says the music journalist. In this way, publicity generates itself.

Continued Success

Van Vugt does not think that Swift should wait with a new album for fear of overkill. “She will get comments anyway. And what does she have to gain? She can just release it without promotion.”

The Swift craze doesn’t seem to be back yet

Swift does not have to worry that the number of streams will decrease significantly due to an excess of attention. She has a large, dedicated fan base who are always ready for new music. And those who get tired of Taylor were not the heavy users of her songs anyway.

It seems unlikely that things will calm down around Swift in 2024. The singer is still busy re-releasing her previous albums. The so-called Taylor’s Versions of her self-titled debut album and Reputation, released in 2017, are expected this year.

In addition, the singer is far from finished with the Eras Tour. After a series of concerts in the United States, Mexico and Brazil last year, it will be the turn of various Asian and European countries in 2024. Swift will be in the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam from 4 to 6 July.

