Ben Affleck: A Loyal Fan of Dunkin Donuts

This article was last updated on January 5, 2024

Lifetime Companions: Ben Affleck and Dunkin Donuts

We have to give credit to the Dunkin Donuts company for hiring their most loyal – and probably most famous – fan, Ben Affleck, to appear in ads. They are even cleverly recreating familiar paparazzi shots through the years of Ben enjoying their coffee and donuts. After he and his wife Jennifer Garner split, Ben was photographed bringing different female companions to Dunkin Donuts, much to his dismay. We remember when he was dating Ana de Armas, she often stayed at his west side home and just about every morning a paparazzi would catch Ben fetching Dunkan Donuts treats delivered to his doorstep. Nowadays, Jennifer Lopez is his Dunkin Donuts companion – his favorite drink is still “iced coffee with milk and 2 sugars- sometimes Splenda”

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck has been a loyal customer of Dunkin Donuts for many years. While his relationships have evolved, his love for Dunkin Donuts remains a constant. The company’s decision to feature Ben in their advertisements is a testament to his enduring connection with the brand.

Paparazzi and Dunkin Donuts Companions

Throughout the years, paparazzi have captured Ben Affleck with different companions at various Dunkin Donuts locations. From Jennifer Garner to Ana de Armas to Jennifer Lopez, these snapshots have become a unique and somewhat amusing part of Ben’s public persona. It’s evident that his fondness for Dunkin Donuts has been a recurring theme in his personal life.

Ben’s Favorite Drink

Despite the changes in his personal life, Ben Affleck’s preference for a specific drink at Dunkin Donuts has stayed consistent. His go-to order, “iced coffee with milk and 2 sugars—sometimes Splenda,” is well-known among fans and the paparazzi who have documented his visits.

Bringing the Dunkin Donuts Experience Home

Notably, Ben Affleck has been spotted bringing Dunkin Donuts treats to his home, providing a glimpse into his daily routines and his commitment to enjoying their products, both publicly and privately.

Conclusion

Ben Affleck’s association with Dunkin Donuts has been a consistent and lighthearted aspect of his life, offering a peek into his everyday moments and his enduring loyalty to a beloved brand.