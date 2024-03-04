Kris Jenner Teams Up With Tommy Hilfiger

This article was last updated on March 4, 2024

The world might be familiar with the fame and runway success of Kendall Jenner, but seems like she isn't going to be the only supermodel in the Kardashian-Jenner household. It appears that Kris Jenner, her mother, and matriarch of the famly is all set to delve into the world of fashion modelling and prove that it's never too late to chase your dreams. Sources indicate that she's preparing to feature in a myriad of print ads for eminent fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. Indeed, Kris Jenner is taking a leaf from Kendall's book and setting her sights on the world of fashion modeling.

The Kris Jenner-Tommy Hilfiger Collaboration

The rumors began to fly when our insider in Palm Beach reported that Kris and Tommy were seen dining on Worth Avenue, a highly reputed luxury shopping destination. Amidst the charming laid-back atmosphere, they were seen in deep conversation, likely discussing Kris’s imminent modeling campaign with Tommy’s company. This doesn’t come entirely as a surprise, considering Kris’s well-known aspiration to be a model – a dream she carried from her earlier days and is finally revisiting at the age of 68. Indeed, right before she rose to unprecedented fame thanks to reality television, Kris aspired to be a professional model.

From acting as the strong matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to steering her family’s business ventures and television presence, Kris has always demonstrated an endearing zest for life. With her sassy fashion sense and astute charm, she’s always stood out in her own right. Now, this opportunity to pose for Hilfiger is a testament to her timelessness and enduring charisma. This move, without a doubt, epitomizes Kris’s ability to remain relevant and ambitiously venture into new pursuits, irrespective of her age. It’s an empowering message that amplifies that age is nothing but a number, and it’s never too late to follow your passion.

Final Thoughts

Kris Jenner’s upcoming venture with Tommy Hilfiger could mark a new era in the world of fashion. It serves as a beautiful reminder that dreams do not come with an expiration date. As she prepares to step into the spotlight herself, we can affirm that Kris is not just a mother and manager to a model but is, in fact, a supermodel herself bound to take the fashion industry by storm!

