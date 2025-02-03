This article was last updated on February 3, 2025

French director convicted of abuses from actress Adèle Haenel

Director Christophe Ruggia has been sentenced in France to four years in prison for the sexual abuse of actress Adèle Haenel. He abused her during film recordings in 2001. Haenel was then 12 years old, Ruggia was 36.

Ruggia does not have to go to the cell, but can sit out at home for two years of his sentence with an ankle band. The other two were conditionally imposed. He also has to pay Haenel 35,000 euros in compensation, including as a contribution for years of psychological help.

In 2019, Haenel Ruggia accused assault during the recordings of Les Diables, in which she played the leading role. Haenel told researchers that she regularly went to Ruggia’s house between the age of twelve and fifteenth. Here he felt between her legs and stroked her chest. According to the actress, the behavior of Ruggia had an influence on her schoolwork and she got suicidal thoughts.

Ruggia itself has always denied the accusations.

The 35-year-old Haenel, who is best known for the movie Portrait de la Jeune Fille and Feu (2019) announced almost two years ago to stop with acting. She did that in protest against excluding women who speak of sexual abuses in the film world.

The case against Ruggia (60) is seen as the first major metoo case in France. The judge today ruled that Ruggia abused his position as a director.

Ruggia has already indicated that it appeals to the ruling.

