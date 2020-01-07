“They still call my mother out as Suman”, says Bhagyashree’s son Abimanyu Dassani

Abimanyu Dassani who happens to be the Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree’s son literally gave his blood sweat and tears, broke his bones and acquired action injuries like war wounds during the making of his debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (MKDNH). The film took a very long time to release. “I didn’t allow myself to get impatient. I am glad the film has found an audience over the months since release. And all of us, Vasan Sir (director Vasan Bala), my co-star Radhika Madan are doing well,” says Abhimanyu generously tipping his hat at director Vasan Bala.

“I virtually learnt everything I know about acting while working with Vasan Sir. He was a one-man school of acting for me. And whatever credit I got for the film goes to him. If and when he makes his next film I’d love to be part of it in any capacity. Even an assistant director would be fine.”

Abhimanyu is proud and happy to be in the same space that his mother occupied 30 years ago. “Even today she is called out as Suman, the name of the character that she played in Maine Pyar Kiya. I feel gratified when people refer to me as Surya the guy I play in MKDNH. Hopefully after my next release Nikamma I will be called out by my character’s name in this film.”

After Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, Abhimanyu has signed and completed Sabbir Khan’s Nikkamma. He loved the experience. “It is an out and out masala entertainer. I get to do all the filmy stuff, the action, drama… it’s a full package.” One of the perks of working in Nikamma? “I got to work with Shilpa Shetty. She is a bundle of fun and a joy to have as co-star. And she is physically hit and agile!”

Up next is a full-on comedy with director Umesh Shukla of Oh My God and 100 Not Out fame. “I want to keep trying new genres and new subjects in every film I do,” says the ambitious young actor who admits he has a long way to go. “I am here to act only. I don’t want to become a star on social media. I can’t do it. I admire those who can,” says Abhimanyu who became financially independent when he was 17.

“I never took money from my parents since then. I live with them, so my housing and food are taken care of. But all other expenses, including gym, are paid for by me,” says Dassani whose father Himalay Dasssani was also a part-time actor who did a couple of films with his wife.

“I was hoping everyone had forgotten that,” laughs the young actor, forever the realist, never delusional about the reality around him.

