The Decade Power: Aamir Khan’s consistent steak of All Time Grossers & Thugs of Hindostan

This decade saw the rise and fall of the biggest stalwarts from the industry. While a lot has been spoken about the star-power of the actors, here's a series that analysis in-depth the strengths and weaknesses of the top 10 Bollywood stars, and ranks them based on their performance this decade taking into account factors like magnitude of success, opening day collections, consistency, potential, awareness, and loyal fan following. The one who scores high on all the fronts will be crowned the STAR OF THIS DECADE.
Number 3 on the list is Aamir Khan and here's a report card at how he fared between 2010 and 2019.
2010 to 2015:
Aamir Khan started this decade on a high with his 2009 Christmas release, 3 Idiots, continuing to set records at the box-office in 2010 as well and becoming the first film in the history of Indian cinema to rake in Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The film recorded solid run in its second week, third week, fourth week and kept going strong for months thereby setting new benchmarks in the film business world. The actor is known to take break between his films, and as expected took a long one post 3 Idiots success. He came up with Talaash in 2012, and the film, though a success didn’t really live onto the expectations. The film earned a little under Rs. 100 crore at the box-office, which seemed a small number after the actor delivering a mammoth in the form of 3 Idiots. He also had art-film, Dhobi Ghat, that arrived in 2011, however that one doesn’t really is testimony of who the actor is considering that it was strictly an art film, more of an experiment that Aamir did for his wife, Kiran Rao, who directed the film.
2010:
2011: Rs 13.77 crore (1 Film)
2012: Rs. 93.40 crore (1 Film)
2013: Rs. 284.27 crore (1 Film)
2014: Rs. 340.80 crore (1 Film)
2015:
2016 – 2019:
Just when everybody thought that the record of PK won’t be challenged for long, came Aamir Khan with the Mahavir Phogat biopic, Dangal. It arrived as an underdog. While many expected it to emerge a massive success, not many gave it a chance to emerge the biggest grosser of 2016, leave alone the all-time grosser. But well, Aamir Khan had his own plans and the film literally shattered the record of PK, as the film ended its run at the domestic box-office with collections around Rs 380 crore. The wrestling drama also opened up the Chinese market for India, as it managed to rake in over Rs 1000 crore in China, thereby putting a stamp on Aamir Khan’s mega-stardom in the neighbouring country. Following the success of Dangal, the expectations were high from Aamir’s next, Thugs of Hindostan but it seems as if the law of averages caught up. After three back to back all time grossers (unimaginable stuff), Aamir’s next which him team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, was a colossal disappointment on all grounds – from content to the box-office, and proved to be a flop of epic proportions at the ticket window. Following Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir didn’t have any release this decade thereby ending it on a low, but none the less, we are sure, he would bounce back stronger than ever. In between Thugs of Hindostan and Dangal, he had an extended cameo in Secret Superstar, and the film collected approximately Rs 63.40 crore. It was high on content and emotions and the biz would have been higher had it arrived solo rather than clashing with India’s biggest comedy franchise, Golmaal during the Diwali weekend.
2016: Rs. 376.09 crore (1 Film)
2017: Rs. 63.40 crore (1 Film)
2018: Rs. 151.19 crore (1 Film)
2019:
The number crunching analysis:
The numbers above speak for themselves as no other actor in the history of Indian cinema has delivered as many all-time-grossers in their entire career as Aamir has delivered this decade. Had Thugs of Hindostan worked at the box-office, Aamir Khan would have definitely been at the second spot, or may be even the first spot this decade, but the set back of Thugs coupled with his limited release strategy puts him down to the third spot. Aamir is rightly termed the most trusted brand of Indian cinema, as the audience expects a certain level of content in the commercial zone from the actor, and more often than not, he has delivered it with perfection. His fan-following may not be visible on the social media or even on ground, but he has won over the trust of neutral audience. Certainly a family who watches just one film a year would opt for an Aamir Khan film over the rest because “In Aamir Khan, They Trust”. He is more like the ISI mark of Indian Cinema.
Where does Aamir go from here on?
Final summary at a glance:
Total Collections: Rs. 1334.21 crore
Total Films: 7 Films
Average/Film: Rs. 190.60
Also Read: Why Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is the BIGGEST hit of this decade of INDIAN CINEMA!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply