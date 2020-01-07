The Decade Power: Aamir Khan’s consistent steak of All Time Grossers & Thugs of Hindostan

This decade saw the rise and fall of the biggest stalwarts from the industry. While a lot has been spoken about the star-power of the actors, here's a series that analysis in-depth the strengths and weaknesses of the top 10 Bollywood stars, and ranks them based on their performance this decade taking into account factors like magnitude of success, opening day collections, consistency, potential, awareness, and loyal fan following. The one who scores high on all the fronts will be crowned the STAR OF THIS DECADE.

Number 3 on the list is Aamir Khan and here's a report card at how he fared between 2010 and 2019.

2010 to 2015:

Aamir Khan started this decade on a high with his 2009 Christmas release, 3 Idiots, continuing to set records at the box-office in 2010 as well and becoming the first film in the history of Indian cinema to rake in Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The film recorded solid run in its second week, third week, fourth week and kept going strong for months thereby setting new benchmarks in the film business world. The actor is known to take break between his films, and as expected took a long one post 3 Idiots success. He came up with Talaash in 2012, and the film, though a success didn’t really live onto the expectations. The film earned a little under Rs. 100 crore at the box-office, which seemed a small number after the actor delivering a mammoth in the form of 3 Idiots. He also had art-film, Dhobi Ghat, that arrived in 2011, however that one doesn’t really is testimony of who the actor is considering that it was strictly an art film, more of an experiment that Aamir did for his wife, Kiran Rao, who directed the film.

Aamir has often switched between different genres, and while people started questioning his stardom due to the not so good run post 3 Idiots, he bounced back by Dhoom 3 in 2013, which shattered all box-office records and emerged an all-time grosser. If that wasn’t enough, he followed it up with another all-time grosser, Rajkumar Hirani's PK in 2014, which became the first film to breach past the Rs. 300 crore mark at the box-office in India. The success of these two films yet again proved how Aamir was the king of delivering all time grossers, as in a span of 5 years; he delivered three films that broke previous records to emerge the biggest earner of all time. And trust us, that’s not an easy thing to do. Getting the audience on board in record numbers to set humongous record is a feat that most just dream off. In the market that was otherwise stagnant, Aamir kept raising the benchmarks. And not to forget, the historic run of all his release abroad. He was slowly and steadily emerging as the new king of overseas.

2010:

2011: Rs 13.77 crore (1 Film)

2012: Rs. 93.40 crore (1 Film)

2013: Rs. 284.27 crore (1 Film)

2014: Rs. 340.80 crore (1 Film)

2015:

2016 – 2019:

Just when everybody thought that the record of PK won’t be challenged for long, came Aamir Khan with the Mahavir Phogat biopic, Dangal. It arrived as an underdog. While many expected it to emerge a massive success, not many gave it a chance to emerge the biggest grosser of 2016, leave alone the all-time grosser. But well, Aamir Khan had his own plans and the film literally shattered the record of PK, as the film ended its run at the domestic box-office with collections around Rs 380 crore. The wrestling drama also opened up the Chinese market for India, as it managed to rake in over Rs 1000 crore in China, thereby putting a stamp on Aamir Khan’s mega-stardom in the neighbouring country. Following the success of Dangal, the expectations were high from Aamir’s next, Thugs of Hindostan but it seems as if the law of averages caught up. After three back to back all time grossers (unimaginable stuff), Aamir’s next which him team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, was a colossal disappointment on all grounds – from content to the box-office, and proved to be a flop of epic proportions at the ticket window. Following Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir didn’t have any release this decade thereby ending it on a low, but none the less, we are sure, he would bounce back stronger than ever. In between Thugs of Hindostan and Dangal, he had an extended cameo in Secret Superstar, and the film collected approximately Rs 63.40 crore. It was high on content and emotions and the biz would have been higher had it arrived solo rather than clashing with India’s biggest comedy franchise, Golmaal during the Diwali weekend.

2016: Rs. 376.09 crore (1 Film)

2017: Rs. 63.40 crore (1 Film)

2018: Rs. 151.19 crore (1 Film)

2019:

The number crunching analysis:

The numbers above speak for themselves as no other actor in the history of Indian cinema has delivered as many all-time-grossers in their entire career as Aamir has delivered this decade. Had Thugs of Hindostan worked at the box-office, Aamir Khan would have definitely been at the second spot, or may be even the first spot this decade, but the set back of Thugs coupled with his limited release strategy puts him down to the third spot. Aamir is rightly termed the most trusted brand of Indian cinema, as the audience expects a certain level of content in the commercial zone from the actor, and more often than not, he has delivered it with perfection. His fan-following may not be visible on the social media or even on ground, but he has won over the trust of neutral audience. Certainly a family who watches just one film a year would opt for an Aamir Khan film over the rest because “In Aamir Khan, They Trust”. He is more like the ISI mark of Indian Cinema.

Where does Aamir go from here on?

Well, we wouldn’t really have a suggestion for Aamir Khan taking his script selection because 90 out of 100 times, what Aamir Khan picks up with turn gold. Or wait, let’s rephrase it saying, Aamir will turn 90 out of 100 scripts into gold with his immense knowledge about cinema and understanding about the pulse of our audience. He has mastered at the formula of making the audience laugh and cry in the same film. His next, Laal Singh Chaddha falls right in the zone that Aamir has mastered at and we expect nothing but a classic (may be another All Time Grosser, anyone?). The only advice we have for him is to do more films, as he will soon be 55 years old and with age not by his side, it’s best to do at-least one film a year rather than the current template of 1 film every two years, thereby offering entertainment to his audience at regular interval. More films would also give him the additional cushioning effect to move onto the next venture quickly rather than being affected by the failure of one odd film, on which he invested over 2 years of his life. It seems that he would speed up his work, as according to our sources, his upcoming films – Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, and Moghul – will arrive in a span of three consecutive years. This decade he had just 7 releases, which includes an extended cameo and an art film.

Final summary at a glance:

Total Collections: Rs. 1334.21 crore

Total Films: 7 Films

Average/Film: Rs. 190.60

